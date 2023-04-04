$32.07M in average volume shows that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is heading in the right direction

On April 03, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $15.28, lower -1.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.59 and dropped to $14.63 before settling in for the closing price of $15.48. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $12.58 to $50.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14122 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 27.99 million was inferior to 31.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.11. The third major resistance level sits at $16.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.19. The third support level lies at $13.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 920,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 663,000 K and its income totaled -1,723 M.