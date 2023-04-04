-38.99% percent quarterly performance for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is not indicative of the underlying story

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $3.90, down -4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has traded in a range of $3.63-$20.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -64.80%. With a float of $118.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.77, operating margin of +11.99, and the pretax margin is -6.59.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of iHeartMedia Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 50,017. In this transaction EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 148,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO bought 17,500 for $5.45, making the entire transaction worth $95,356. This insider now owns 138,535 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$2.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$2.29. This company achieved a net margin of -6.76 while generating a return on equity of -33.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Looking closely at iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.60. However, in the short run, iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.95. Second resistance stands at $4.17. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 511.03 million has total of 143,255K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,912 M in contrast with the sum of -264,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,126 M and last quarter income was 79,880 K.