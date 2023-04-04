5.35% volatility in Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 03, 2023, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) opened at $4.00, higher 7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.07 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Price fluctuations for BTE have ranged from $3.03 to $7.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.20% at the time writing. With a float of $541.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 222 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.38, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp. is 0.99%, while institutional ownership is 16.57%.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

The latest stats from [Baytex Energy Corp., BTE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.4 million was superior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp.’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.78.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

There are currently 544,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,789 M according to its annual income of 658,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 386,560 K and its income totaled 268,500 K.