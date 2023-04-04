5.46% volatility in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.06, soaring 8.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.25 and dropped to $4.045 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. Within the past 52 weeks, NR’s price has moved between $2.38 and $4.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

In an organization with 1540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.90, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. However, in the short run, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.28. Second resistance stands at $4.37. The third major resistance level sits at $4.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.87.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 374.92 million based on 89,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 815,590 K and income totals -20,830 K. The company made 225,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.