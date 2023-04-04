$577.22K in average volume shows that ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is heading in the right direction

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $13.60, up 7.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $12.9445 before settling in for the closing price of $12.67. Over the past 52 weeks, ACDC has traded in a range of $10.15-$27.00.

While this was happening, with a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.66 million.

The firm has a total of 3664 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.01, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 151,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 74,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $12.57, making the entire transaction worth $62,862. This insider now owns 39,166 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.50. The third major resistance level sits at $15.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.00.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.08 billion has total of 155,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,426 M in contrast with the sum of 91,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 794,100 K and last quarter income was 40,900 K.