6.34% volatility in Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.139, soaring 33.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.139 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, LEJU’s price has moved between $1.03 and $8.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -887.20%. With a float of $13.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.72 million.

In an organization with 2434 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.55, operating margin of -31.32, and the pretax margin is -30.59.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.26 while generating a return on equity of -67.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -887.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Trading Performance Indicators

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.14

Technical Analysis of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was better than the volume of 15894.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) raw stochastic average was set at 59.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7302. However, in the short run, Leju Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7603. Second resistance stands at $2.0607. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3713. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8387. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5383.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.09 million based on 13,682K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 534,120 K and income totals -150,930 K. The company made 230,417 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,118 K in sales during its previous quarter.