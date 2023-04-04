6.38% volatility in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) stock priced at $18.90, down -6.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.0184 and dropped to $17.6366 before settling in for the closing price of $19.43. TNP’s price has ranged from $8.40 to $24.78 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 162.70%. With a float of $23.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.19 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.32, operating margin of +29.85, and the pretax margin is +24.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 52.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

The latest stats from [Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, TNP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was inferior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.63. The third major resistance level sits at $20.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.10.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 510.50 million, the company has a total of 18,196K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 860,400 K while annual income is 204,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 270,260 K while its latest quarter income was 101,140 K.