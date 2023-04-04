68.79% percent quarterly performance for Sea Limited (SE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $87.26, up 1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.1361 and dropped to $85.24 before settling in for the closing price of $86.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SE has traded in a range of $40.67-$136.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 97.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.00%. With a float of $310.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $560.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -11.34, and the pretax margin is -12.05.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 11.37%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.1) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.26 while generating a return on equity of -25.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sea Limited’s (SE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Looking closely at Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), its last 5-days average volume was 4.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.47. However, in the short run, Sea Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.89. Second resistance stands at $89.96. The third major resistance level sits at $91.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.10.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.19 billion has total of 557,738K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,450 M in contrast with the sum of -1,651 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,452 M and last quarter income was 426,800 K.