7.52% volatility in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) stock priced at $5.72, up 5.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.25 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.67. MCRB’s price has ranged from $2.50 to $9.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -26.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -223.70%. With a float of $116.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 431 employees.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 39,745. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,012 shares at a rate of $7.93, taking the stock ownership to the 46,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 8,738,243 for $3.15, making the entire transaction worth $27,525,465. This insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in total.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.25 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -223.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 99.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) raw stochastic average was set at 38.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.26 in the near term. At $6.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 709.00 million, the company has a total of 126,076K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,130 K while annual income is -250,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 970 K while its latest quarter income was -68,800 K.

