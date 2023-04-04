8.81% volatility in Nikola Corporation (NKLA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $1.22, up 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has traded in a range of $1.15-$10.88.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.50%. With a float of $324.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $488.05 million.

In an organization with 1500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -251.96, operating margin of -1427.45, and the pretax margin is -1502.35.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 25.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 58,847. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,863 shares at a rate of $2.11, taking the stock ownership to the 849,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s President, Energy sold 1,291 for $2.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,727. This insider now owns 349,591 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1543.02 while generating a return on equity of -128.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 23.98 million. That was better than the volume of 14.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6341. However, in the short run, Nikola Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3867. Second resistance stands at $1.4833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0067.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 831.90 million has total of 554,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of -784,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,560 K and last quarter income was -222,070 K.