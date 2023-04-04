$9.83M in average volume shows that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is heading in the right direction

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.50, soaring 28.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.32 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAI’s price has moved between $0.58 and $16.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $16.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 665 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 489,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 266,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 902,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 266,000 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $489,440. This insider now owns 902,907 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) saw its 5-day average volume 16.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 10.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 41.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 265.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.43 in the near term. At $3.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. The third support level lies at $1.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 358.54 million based on 141,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 155,010 K and income totals -121,670 K. The company made 40,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.