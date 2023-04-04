A look at BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.64, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.69 and dropped to $4.52 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Within the past 52 weeks, BB’s price has moved between $3.17 and $7.20.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3325 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 103,417. In this transaction President of Cyber Security of this company sold 30,239 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 76,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,958 for $3.32, making the entire transaction worth $29,741. This insider now owns 48,655 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.73 million, its volume of 10.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.64 in the near term. At $4.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.30.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.31 billion based on 582,157K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,000 K and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 169,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.