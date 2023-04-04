A look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 03, 2023, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) opened at $6.95, lower -2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.15 and dropped to $6.68 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for PCT have ranged from $4.44 to $10.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.80% at the time writing. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.35. The third major resistance level sits at $7.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.13.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

There are currently 163,671K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -84,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,360 K.