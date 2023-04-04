A look at Unilever PLC’s (UL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) stock priced at $51.96, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.74 and dropped to $51.80 before settling in for the closing price of $51.93. UL’s price has ranged from $42.44 to $52.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.80%. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.54 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 127000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.23, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unilever PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Looking closely at Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 15.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.01. However, in the short run, Unilever PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.03. Second resistance stands at $53.35. The third major resistance level sits at $53.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.15.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 133.23 billion, the company has a total of 2,532,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,293 M while annual income is 8,052 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,819 M while its latest quarter income was 955,000 K.