A look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $4.71, up 10.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.70 before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has traded in a range of $3.88-$8.77.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.00%. With a float of $105.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.93 million.

The firm has a total of 117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VAALCO Energy Inc., EGY], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.41.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 544.22 million has total of 108,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 199,080 K in contrast with the sum of 81,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 78,100 K and last quarter income was 6,870 K.