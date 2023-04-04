A major move is in the offing as Ambev S.A. (ABEV) market cap hits 45.66 billion

On April 03, 2023, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) opened at $2.76, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.755 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Price fluctuations for ABEV have ranged from $2.40 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 10.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +20.39, and the pretax margin is +17.90.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.14 while generating a return on equity of 17.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.67 million, its volume of 27.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are currently 15,737,155K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,440 M according to its annual income of 2,801 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,327 M and its income totaled 950,760 K.