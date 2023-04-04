A major move is in the offing as Cactus Inc. (WHD) market cap hits 3.36 billion

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $43.72, soaring 5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.43 and dropped to $42.40 before settling in for the closing price of $41.23. Within the past 52 weeks, WHD’s price has moved between $34.70 and $62.83.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.30%. With a float of $60.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.15, operating margin of +25.39, and the pretax margin is +25.65.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cactus Inc. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 142,773. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,985 shares at a rate of $47.83, taking the stock ownership to the 3,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President and CEO sold 562,336 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $30,386,944. This insider now owns 50,464 shares in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.01 while generating a return on equity of 21.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Cactus Inc. (WHD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cactus Inc., WHD], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Cactus Inc.’s (WHD) raw stochastic average was set at 32.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.41. The third major resistance level sits at $46.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.30.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.36 billion based on 79,105K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 688,370 K and income totals 110,170 K. The company made 187,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.