A major move is in the offing as H World Group Limited (HTHT) market cap hits 15.73 billion

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $49.38, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.82 and dropped to $49.20 before settling in for the closing price of $48.98. Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has traded in a range of $24.38-$53.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.10%. With a float of $316.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24384 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.56, operating margin of -4.95, and the pretax margin is -11.59.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of H World Group Limited is 56.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.69) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -13.14 while generating a return on equity of -18.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.05% during the next five years compared to -15.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 947.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of H World Group Limited (HTHT)

Looking closely at H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, H World Group Limited’s (HTHT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.46. However, in the short run, H World Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.91. Second resistance stands at $50.18. The third major resistance level sits at $50.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.67.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.73 billion has total of 325,597K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,006 M in contrast with the sum of -73,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 575,000 K and last quarter income was -101,000 K.