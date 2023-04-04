A major move is in the offing as Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) market cap hits 66.46 million

April 03, 2023, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was 24.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for PASG has been $0.95 – $3.56.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.00%. With a float of $49.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Passage Bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Passage Bio Inc. is 9.69%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 5,964. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 3,720 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,948. This insider now owns 20,245 shares in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.79) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Looking closely at Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2653, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5729. However, in the short run, Passage Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2933. Second resistance stands at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7933.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Key Stats

There are 54,618K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 66.46 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -136,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -27,070 K.