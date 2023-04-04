A major move is in the offing as Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) market cap hits 10.50 billion

On April 03, 2023, Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) opened at $26.80, higher 3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.26 and dropped to $26.80 before settling in for the closing price of $26.37. Price fluctuations for WES have ranged from $21.95 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $384.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.77 million.

The firm has a total of 1217 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.02, operating margin of +40.63, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +36.58 while generating a return on equity of 40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Midstream Partners LP, WES], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 65.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.55. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.47.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

There are currently 384,892K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,252 M according to its annual income of 1,217 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 779,440 K and its income totaled 336,320 K.