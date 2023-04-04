ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) soared 0.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.30, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3775 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ADMA’s price has moved between $1.43 and $3.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 46.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.10%. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 617 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.42, operating margin of -25.69, and the pretax margin is -42.91.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -42.77 while generating a return on equity of -44.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.37 in the near term. At $3.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 704.11 million based on 222,156K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 154,080 K and income totals -65,900 K. The company made 49,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.