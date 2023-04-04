Search
admin
admin

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) posted a 0.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Top Picks

On April 03, 2023, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) opened at $1.52, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Price fluctuations for AGEN have ranged from $1.25 to $3.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -641.50% at the time writing. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $304.46 million.

The firm has a total of 533 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agenus Inc., AGEN], we can find that recorded value of 4.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0174, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4126. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4267.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 332,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 497.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 98,020 K according to its annual income of -220,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,390 K and its income totaled -71,090 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$2.80M in average volume shows that FREYR Battery (FREY) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.96, plunging -3.26% from the previous trading day....
Read more

$698.02K in average volume shows that BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
April 03, 2023, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) trading session started at the price of $1.45, that was -5.33% drop from the session before....
Read more

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 64,800 K

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) stock priced at $1.31, up 5.65% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.