agilon health inc. (AGL) is 8.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 03, 2023, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) opened at $24.02, higher 6.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.58 and dropped to $23.555 before settling in for the closing price of $23.75. Price fluctuations for AGL have ranged from $14.82 to $29.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.90% at the time writing. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.15 million.

In an organization with 747 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 2,792,379. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 97,290 shares at a rate of $28.70, taking the stock ownership to the 276,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 22,710 for $28.71, making the entire transaction worth $651,911. This insider now owns 276,729 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.85 million. That was better than the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 71.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.69. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.10. Second resistance stands at $26.85. The third major resistance level sits at $28.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.80. The third support level lies at $22.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

There are currently 413,119K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,708 M according to its annual income of -106,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 689,770 K and its income totaled -56,470 K.