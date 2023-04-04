AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) average volume reaches $12.04M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 03, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $10.06, lower -0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.145 and dropped to $9.95 before settling in for the closing price of $10.08. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $7.30 to $13.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -296.90% at the time writing. With a float of $571.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 123,719. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,910 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 228,634 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Looking closely at AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days average volume was 10.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.10. Second resistance stands at $10.22. The third major resistance level sits at $10.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 575,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,590 M according to its annual income of -1,190 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 347,000 K and its income totaled 561,000 K.