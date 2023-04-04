American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 03, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) opened at $50.46, higher 0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.84 and dropped to $50.0599 before settling in for the closing price of $50.36. Price fluctuations for AIG have ranged from $45.66 to $65.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $729.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26200 employees.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 1,680,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 80,000,000 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 501,145,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,000,000. This insider now owns 720,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.98% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) saw its 5-day average volume 5.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.82 in the near term. At $51.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.26.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are currently 733,668K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,437 M according to its annual income of 10,276 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,586 M and its income totaled 271,000 K.