Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.03 million

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) stock priced at $7.25, up 7.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $7.125 before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. AMPY’s price has ranged from $5.47 to $10.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 270.20%. With a float of $38.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 208 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.16, operating margin of +44.11, and the pretax margin is +12.65.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 133,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $6.65, taking the stock ownership to the 115,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $7.14, making the entire transaction worth $142,800. This insider now owns 95,618 shares in total.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 270.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amplify Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Looking closely at Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 33.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. However, in the short run, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.55. Second resistance stands at $7.71. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.80.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 279.85 million, the company has a total of 38,711K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 458,460 K while annual income is 57,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 98,950 K while its latest quarter income was 30,040 K.