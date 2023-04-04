Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,360 K

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock priced at $23.56, up 7.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.1599 and dropped to $23.56 before settling in for the closing price of $23.97. ARCT’s price has ranged from $11.70 to $31.41 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 73.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 104.50%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 170 workers is very important to gauge.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 80,350. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 589,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 2,222 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $39,996. This insider now owns 24,942 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

The latest stats from [Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., ARCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.74. The third major resistance level sits at $29.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.52.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 587.76 million, the company has a total of 26,555K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,360 K while annual income is -203,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,370 K while its latest quarter income was -35,270 K.