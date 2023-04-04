ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is expecting -7.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.23, plunging -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.295 and dropped to $5.17 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. Within the past 52 weeks, ARR’s price has moved between $4.38 and $8.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.20%. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR], we can find that recorded value of 3.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.04.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 979.84 million based on 192,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 228,430 K and income totals -229,930 K. The company made 77,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.