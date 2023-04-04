Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 24,300 K

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $67.12, down -32.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.77 and dropped to $64.33 before settling in for the closing price of $107.22. Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has traded in a range of $61.58-$134.52.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 101.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.50%. With a float of $57.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

In an organization with 797 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.34 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.71.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 12.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.20. However, in the short run, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.96. Second resistance stands at $85.08. The third major resistance level sits at $92.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.24 billion has total of 57,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,920 K in contrast with the sum of -614,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,300 K and last quarter income was -216,910 K.