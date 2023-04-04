Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -0.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 03, 2023, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) opened at $205.09, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $207.86 and dropped to $204.34 before settling in for the closing price of $208.16. Price fluctuations for ADSK have ranged from $163.20 to $235.01 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 19.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.60% at the time writing. With a float of $214.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.78 million.

In an organization with 13700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.54, operating margin of +20.06, and the pretax margin is +19.13.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Autodesk Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 63,373. In this transaction Director of this company sold 309 shares at a rate of $205.09, taking the stock ownership to the 4,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 68 for $205.09, making the entire transaction worth $13,946. This insider now owns 1,554 shares in total.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.7) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.64 while generating a return on equity of 82.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.95% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.98.

During the past 100 days, Autodesk Inc.’s (ADSK) raw stochastic average was set at 51.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.52. However, in the short run, Autodesk Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $208.85. Second resistance stands at $210.11. The third major resistance level sits at $212.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $205.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $203.07. The third support level lies at $201.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Key Stats

There are currently 214,783K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,005 M according to its annual income of 823,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,318 M and its income totaled 293,000 K.