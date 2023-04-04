Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,220 K

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) stock priced at $15.43, up 0.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.35 and dropped to $15.13 before settling in for the closing price of $15.35. RNA’s price has ranged from $9.83 to $25.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.10%. With a float of $50.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 186 workers is very important to gauge.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Avidity Biosciences Inc. is 5.17%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,201. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $22.01, taking the stock ownership to the 19,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 10,000 for $23.66, making the entire transaction worth $236,567. This insider now owns 19,330 shares in total.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 129.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)

The latest stats from [Avidity Biosciences Inc., RNA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.52 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s (RNA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.67.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 70,808K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,220 K while annual income is -174,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,770 K while its latest quarter income was -50,470 K.