Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.22 million

April 03, 2023, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) trading session started at the price of $3.73, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.70 before settling in for the closing price of $3.69. A 52-week range for SAN has been $2.26 – $4.09.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.20%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

The firm has a total of 189835 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +10.26 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Santander S.A., SAN], we can find that recorded value of 3.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.65.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

There are 16,794,402K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.12 billion. As of now, sales total 89,480 M while income totals 10,120 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,250 M while its last quarter net income were 2,412 M.