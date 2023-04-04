Search
Shaun Noe
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is expecting 113.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

April 03, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) trading session started at the price of $0.97, that was -2.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.9259 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. A 52-week range for BITF has been $0.38 – $3.94.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 75.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -980.70%. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bitfarms Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.14%, while institutional ownership is 17.17%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.66 million, its volume of 2.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 63.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9685, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0297. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9654 in the near term. At $0.9897, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0095. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9213, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9015. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8772.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are 218,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 266.78 million. As of now, sales total 142,430 K while income totals -239,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,040 K while its last quarter net income were -16,840 K.

