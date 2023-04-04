BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 134,620 K

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) stock priced at $1.15, down -3.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. BZFD’s price has ranged from $0.64 to $5.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 64.10%. With a float of $68.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.82 million.

In an organization with 1368 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.92, operating margin of -13.66, and the pretax margin is -45.64.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of BuzzFeed Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 75,419. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 37,176 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 19,507,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 487,146 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $999,331. This insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in total.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -46.02 while generating a return on equity of -71.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BuzzFeed Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, BuzzFeed Inc.’s (BZFD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 205.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5383, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5340. However, in the short run, BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2000. Second resistance stands at $1.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8200.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 143.05 million, the company has a total of 139,925K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 436,670 K while annual income is -200,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,620 K while its latest quarter income was -105,440 K.