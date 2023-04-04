Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) last year’s performance of -37.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $35.88, up 10.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.51 and dropped to $35.26 before settling in for the closing price of $33.44. Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has traded in a range of $28.91-$66.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 54.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 169.30%. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 354 employees.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250 shares at a rate of $39.18, taking the stock ownership to the 12,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 for $56.65, making the entire transaction worth $368,225,000. This insider now owns 5,200,780 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.1) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.55, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Looking closely at Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.78. However, in the short run, Callon Petroleum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.91. Second resistance stands at $38.84. The third major resistance level sits at $40.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.41.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 61,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,231 M in contrast with the sum of 1,210 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 704,250 K and last quarter income was 272,470 K.