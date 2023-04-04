Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is expecting -11.39% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On April 03, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $1.76, higher 13.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $1.20 to $54.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -38.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 89.10% at the time writing. With a float of $17.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.24

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7084, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.0132. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9133 in the near term. At $2.0367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3733.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 20,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 600 K according to its annual income of -107,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130 K and its income totaled -20,900 K.