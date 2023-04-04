Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,437 M

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) kicked off on April 03, 2023, at the price of $26.64, up 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.67 and dropped to $25.995 before settling in for the closing price of $26.17. Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has traded in a range of $20.01-$32.49.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.10%. With a float of $431.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.72 million.

In an organization with 2095 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 58.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.01. However, in the short run, Cameco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.58. Second resistance stands at $26.96. The third major resistance level sits at $27.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.23.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.37 billion has total of 433,018K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,437 M in contrast with the sum of 68,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 385,990 K and last quarter income was -11,050 K.