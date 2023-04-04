Can Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) drop of -13.53% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 03, 2023, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) opened at $0.60, lower -6.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Price fluctuations for AMV have ranged from $0.55 to $243.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.70% at the time writing. With a float of $13.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 71 employees.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 262.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5900 in the near term. At $0.6400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4600. The third support level lies at $0.4100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Key Stats

There are currently 63,060K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -70,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,560 K.