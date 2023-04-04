Can Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) hike of 2.53% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 03, 2023, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) trading session started at the price of $6.64, that was 3.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $6.67. A 52-week range for RXRX has been $4.92 – $14.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.30%. With a float of $149.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 65,744. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,885 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 7,576,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 for $7.77, making the entire transaction worth $116,620. This insider now owns 938,787 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.99 in the near term. At $7.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.50. The third support level lies at $6.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are 191,233K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.27 billion. As of now, sales total 39,840 K while income totals -239,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,680 K while its last quarter net income were -57,490 K.