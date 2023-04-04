Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) last year’s performance of -6.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On April 03, 2023, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) opened at $77.21, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.66 and dropped to $76.62 before settling in for the closing price of $76.94. Price fluctuations for CP have ranged from $65.17 to $83.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.70% at the time writing. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12754 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.93, operating margin of +38.34, and the pretax margin is +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.06% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Looking closely at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.66. However, in the short run, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.71. Second resistance stands at $78.21. The third major resistance level sits at $78.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

There are currently 930,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,780 M according to its annual income of 2,705 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,833 M and its income totaled 957,660 K.

