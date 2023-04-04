Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) posted a -10.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) stock priced at $1.75, down -3.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.654 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. CGC’s price has ranged from $1.75 to $8.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -681.00%. With a float of $328.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.64 million.

The firm has a total of 3151 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 33.53%, while institutional ownership is 12.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 11,087. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,733 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 19,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director sold 3,717 for $2.97, making the entire transaction worth $11,039. This insider now owns 25,137 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -681.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canopy Growth Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 4.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3230, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8753. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7553. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8207. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8713. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6393, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5887. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5233.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 866.36 million, the company has a total of 497,043K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 415,120 K while annual income is -241,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,620 K while its latest quarter income was -192,870 K.