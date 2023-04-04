Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -55.77% last month.

April 03, 2023, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) trading session started at the price of $2.06, that was -8.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. A 52-week range for CSSE has been $1.72 – $15.89.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 88.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.60%. With a float of $12.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.44, operating margin of -37.84, and the pretax margin is -55.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 12,450,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,490,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 864,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,490,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,450,000. This insider now owns 864,933 shares in total.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.18) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -40.17 while generating a return on equity of -119.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.82, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (CSSE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.00 in the near term. At $2.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.64. The third support level lies at $1.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Key Stats

There are 14,355K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.47 million. As of now, sales total 110,400 K while income totals -50,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 72,390 K while its last quarter net income were -17,620 K.