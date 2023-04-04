Citigroup Inc. (C) average volume reaches $20.39M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 03, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $47.14, lower -0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.49 and dropped to $46.43 before settling in for the closing price of $46.89. Price fluctuations for C have ranged from $40.01 to $54.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 149,772. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $50.77, taking the stock ownership to the 82,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CEO, Legacy Franchises sold 11,903 for $51.10, making the entire transaction worth $608,303. This insider now owns 65,764 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.15% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Looking closely at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), its last 5-days average volume was 15.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 41.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.92. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.32. Second resistance stands at $47.94. The third major resistance level sits at $48.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.20.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are currently 1,943,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,078 M according to its annual income of 14,845 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,444 M and its income totaled 2,513 M.