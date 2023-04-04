Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.17, soaring 14.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.375 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CTXR’s price has moved between $0.77 and $2.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.21 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1064. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6250. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2150, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0100.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 195.96 million based on 146,258K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -33,640 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.