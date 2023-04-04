CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) with a beta value of 0.89 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.21, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.40 and dropped to $4.21 before settling in for the closing price of $4.20. Within the past 52 weeks, CTIC’s price has moved between $3.32 and $7.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $125.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.58 million.

The firm has a total of 128 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CTI BioPharma Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 600,000. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,565 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,317 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $511,923. This insider now owns 29,440 shares in total.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CTI BioPharma Corp., CTIC], we can find that recorded value of 2.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (CTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.02.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 577.75 million based on 131,836K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,950 K and income totals -92,990 K. The company made 21,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.