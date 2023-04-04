Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is expecting -13.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 03, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) trading session started at the price of $9.17, that was -3.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.31 and dropped to $8.69 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. A 52-week range for CTKB has been $7.38 – $16.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.70%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 583 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cytek Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 24,990. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.33, taking the stock ownership to the 111,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $9.29, making the entire transaction worth $185,800. This insider now owns 7,906,053 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Looking closely at Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. However, in the short run, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.22. Second resistance stands at $9.58. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.98.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

There are 135,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 164,040 K while income totals 2,580 K. Its latest quarter income was 48,340 K while its last quarter net income were 3,530 K.