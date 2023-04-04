D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

April 03, 2023, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) trading session started at the price of $1.34, that was -17.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.0601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. A 52-week range for HEPS has been $0.59 – $2.81.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3789 workers is very important to gauge.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stocks. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21 and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

The latest stats from [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.66 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8812. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4466. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5532. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8868. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7135.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are 325,998K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 358.57 million. As of now, sales total 983,450 K while income totals -177,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 297,380 K while its last quarter net income were -29,340 K.