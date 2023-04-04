D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) last year’s performance of -92.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On April 03, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) opened at $0.7081, higher 9.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.77 and dropped to $0.69 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Price fluctuations for QBTS have ranged from $0.49 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -214.80% at the time writing. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 190 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.78.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7670. Second resistance stands at $0.8085. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8470. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6485. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6070.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 111,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,279 K according to its annual income of 24,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,700 K and its income totaled -13,050 K.