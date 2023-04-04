Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Denbury Inc. (DEN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.81 million

Company News

On April 03, 2023, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) opened at $88.88, higher 3.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.265 and dropped to $88.56 before settling in for the closing price of $87.63. Price fluctuations for DEN have ranged from $56.59 to $104.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 8.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 748.90% at the time writing. With a float of $48.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 765 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.18, operating margin of +43.64, and the pretax margin is +32.56.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,730. In this transaction Vice President and CAO of this company sold 618 shares at a rate of $78.85, taking the stock ownership to the 60,443 shares.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.92) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.17 while generating a return on equity of 35.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 748.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.60% during the next five years compared to 157.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Looking closely at Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.07.

During the past 100 days, Denbury Inc.’s (DEN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.84. However, in the short run, Denbury Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.66. Second resistance stands at $92.81. The third major resistance level sits at $94.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.25.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Key Stats

There are currently 49,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,715 M according to its annual income of 480,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 381,160 K and its income totaled 75,120 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) kicked off at the price of $9.23: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.50, plunging -3.25% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) plunged -5.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
April 03, 2023, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $1.89, that was -5.29% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -24.24% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 03, 2023, with ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock priced at $2.07, up 5.63% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.