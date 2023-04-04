DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is 17.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) on April 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $38.87, plunging -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.265 and dropped to $37.54 before settling in for the closing price of $39.17. Within the past 52 weeks, DOCN’s price has moved between $23.38 and $61.74.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.10%. With a float of $68.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.82 million.

In an organization with 1204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.23, operating margin of -3.61, and the pretax margin is -4.23.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 196,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 165,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 6,400 for $35.01, making the entire transaction worth $224,064. This insider now owns 171,558 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -7.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.44. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.31. Second resistance stands at $40.15. The third major resistance level sits at $41.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.70. The third support level lies at $35.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.50 billion based on 96,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 576,320 K and income totals -24,280 K. The company made 163,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,070 K in sales during its previous quarter.